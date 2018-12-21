Adam McKay wants to direct film based on Silver Surfer

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) Adam McKay has expressed his desire to direct a film based on popular Marvel character Silver Surfer.In an interview with MTV's podcast Happy Sad Confused, the "Vice" helmer said his take on the project would be similar to that of Wachowskis sister's "Speed Racer"."Silver Surfer is the one I want to do, man. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer because, visually, you could do what the Wachowskis did with 'Speed Racer' with the Silver Surfer," the 50-year-old director said. "At the same time, there's a great emotional story in there, man, where Norrin Radd (Silver Surfer) has to make the choice to save his planet. That would be the one, but I think Fox owns the rights..." he added.When told that due to the Disney-Fox merger, Marvel will get back the cinematic rights to its many characters, including Silver Surfer, the director said he will be giving Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige a ring."... I'll call Kevin Feige. I think you've just created the Silver Surfer movie. I think after Dick Cheney and economic collapse, maybe I need a little break."McKay has earlier collaborated with Marvel on the 2015 superhero film "Ant-Man". He co-wrote the script for the feature.Silver Surfer was created by Jack Kirby and first appeared in comics in 1966. The character's first big screen appearance was in "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer", which released in 2007. PTI RB RB