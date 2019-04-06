Adam Sandler to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Los Angeles, Apr 6 (PTI) Actor Adam Sandler is set to make his hosting debut at "Saturday Night Live", the show that turned him into a household name in the '90s.Sandler will return to "SNL" on May 4 alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes, reported Variety."We are happy to welcome Adam back to 'SNL' in what is sure to be a special night," said executive producer Lorne Michaels.Sandler joined "SNL" as a writer in 1990 and was in part of the cast from 1991 to 1995.Some of his most memorable characters include Opera Man and Hank Gelfand. One his most famous musical moments on the show was "The Chanukah Song". PTI SHDSHD