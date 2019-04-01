Adani Enterprises incorporates JV company for mining in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Adani Enterprises said Monday said it has incorporated a joint venture firm with Sainik Mining and Allied Services Company for carrying out mining activities in Chhattishagarh.The JVC has been named as Gidhmuri Paturia Collieries Pvt Ltd, it said in a regulatory filing.Adani Enterprises said it will have 74 per cent stake in the JV company.The authorised share capital of the JV will be Rs 10 lakh while the paid up share capital is Rs one lakh, it said.The company is yet to commence operations, the filing added. PTI NAM NAM BALBAL