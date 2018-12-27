Adani Enterprises incorporates new entity

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Adani Enterprises Ltd said Thursday it has incorporated a new subsidiary, Prayagraj Water Pvt Ltd. The subsidiary was formed on December 26 with an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh and is yet to commence its operations, the company said in a BSE filing. Adani Enterprises has a 74 per cent stake in the subsidiary while wastewater treatment solutions provider ORGANICA Technologies Pvt Ltd has the rest 26 per cent, according to the filing . The subsidiary would undertake development and rehabilitation ofsewage treatment plants and its associated infrastructure on HAM modebasis at Prayagraj (Allahabad), it said. Shares of Adani Enterprises witnessed a sharp rise in trading activity before closing higher by 0.96 per cent at Rs 162.20 on BSE. Around 10.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on the bourse. PTI SID MR