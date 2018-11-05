Adani Gas shares up 5% post demerger

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Shares of Adani Gas rose by 5 per cent Monday in its first day of trade following a demerger. The stock debuted at Rs 70.20 and later closed the day at Rs 73.70, up 4.99 per cent from its opening price on the BSE. On the NSE, shares of the company jumped 5 per cent to end at Rs 75.60. In terms of equity volume, 1.22 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 16 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 8,105.60 crore on the BSE. "Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from November 5, 2018, the equity shares of Adani Gas Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T' group Securities," according to a regulatory filing by the company. PTI SUM SHWSHW