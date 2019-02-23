Adani Green Energy arm bags tender to set up solar power proj in Gujarat

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Adani Green Energy Saturday said its subsidiary has been awarded a tender to set up a 150 MWac solar power project in Gujarat and the project is expected to be commissioned by October-December quarter of 2020-21 financial year. According to a regulatory filing, "Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL), has been awarded for setting up 150 MWac solar power project in the tender issued by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam to be developed in Gujarat". "The fixed PPA tariff is Rs 2.671 kWh for a period of 25 years. Project is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY 2021. With this, AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India stands at 4.31 GWac with 1.97 GWac operational projects and balance 2.34 GWac in development stage," Adani Green Energy said. PTI RSNANS