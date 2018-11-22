Adani incorporates wholly-owned arm Mundra Copper

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) Thursday announced incorporation of a wholly-owned arm Mundra Copper Ltd."Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely, 'Mundra Copper Ltd' (MCL) on November 22," the company informed the BSE in a filing.MCL, it said, is yet to commence its business operations.MCL was "incorporated by Adani Enterprises Ltd, for developing, operating and maintaining of copper smelter plant," the filing said.Adani Group is one of the country's leading business houses with revenue of over USD 11 billion, according to its website.Founded in 1988, Adani has grown to become a global integrated infrastructure player with businesses in key industry verticals -- resources, logistics, energy and agro. PTI SID ABMABM