Adani Power seeks nod for setting up power SEZ in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Adani Power has sought approval from the commerce ministry for setting up of a special economic zone for the power sector in Jharkhand, entailing investment of Rs 15,002 crore.

The application will be considered by the Board of Approval, the highest decision making body of the SEZs, in its meeting on February 5.

The inter-ministerial board is headed by the commerce secretary.

The developer of the zone - Adani Power (Jharkhand) has sought in-principle approval for setting up of a sector specific SEZ for power at Godda district in Jharkhand over an area of 425 hectares, an official said.

The developer has informed the ministry that it is in the process of acquiring the land through the state government.

The project, according to the companys application, would generate 199 direct employment and 15,000 indirect jobs.

According to industry sources, the company has already made sufficient advances to indicate its keenness to set up the project.

They said that the company has acquired certain parcels of land which would facilitate speedy implementation of the project. These parcels would be used for peripheral infrastructure like roads and storage.

Adani Power (Jharkhand) is a step-down subsidiary of Gautam Adani Group firm Adani Power, which is mainly into power generation. PTI RR KKS CS MR