Adani, Punj Lloyd, Rave tie up for aerospace, defence manufacturing

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Adani Group today said it has tied-up with Punj Lloyd and US-based Rave Gears to design and make high precision gears for aerospace and defence.

The collaboration is for manufacturing gears and gear assemblies mainly for rotary platforms, currently under production in India for HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd), and for future programmes like the naval utility and multi role helicopters, it said.

The company said the tie-up will use the manufacturing base in India for exports to global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), both in the military and civil aerospace domain.

"Adani Group...has collaborated with Punj Lloyd and Rave Gears (USA) for the design, manufacture and assembly of high precision gears and transmission systems for rotary platforms at DefExpo 2018," the company said in a statement.

Head of Adani Defence & Aerospace Ashish Rajvanshi said that it is another step in groups vision of creating a "vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem by bringing world-class capabilities to the country. It will help establish new production lines in India, generate employment and build sustainable skills".

The three companies aim at increasing self-reliance at the tier-I level, which will be critical for system integration of platforms in India.

The collaboration furthers the indigenisation agenda under the governments Make in India programme and will bring state of the art technology to the country.

?This collaboration will enable India to achieve indigenisation in one of the most critical components in rotary platforms,? Ashok Wadhawan, President Manufacturing Business at Punj Lloyd said.

"We at Rave are extremely excited at the immense potential that unfolds with this collaboration," Rave CEO Nick Patel said. PTI SID SA