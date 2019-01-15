Adani Realty enters Pune mkt, eyes Rs 500 cr revenue from first luxury housing project

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Adani Group's real estate arm Adani Realty has forayed into the Pune market with the launch of its luxury housing project and is expecting a revenue of Rs 500 crore over the next three years, a company official said. The company will develop 256 units in the project 'Atelier Greens' located at Koregaon Park. The starting price is around Rs 1.5 crore per unit. "This move marks the group's intent to keep expanding its footprint and we are delighted to take this step forward through our real estate arm - Adani Realty," Pranav Adani, Director - Adani Enterprises, said. Pune city promises immense opportunity in the real estate sector, being on the most attractive and top-performing markets in the country, he added. Adani Realty has developed projects in Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR. PTI MJH RVKRVK