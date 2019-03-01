Adani starts solar panel retailing in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) The Adani Group's solar manufacturing arm has ventured into the retail business of solar panels in the state through channel partner Ahinsa Solar.Chief marketing officer of Adani Solar, Prashant Mathur, said the company plans to collaborate with a channel partner for every state to expand its retail footprint across the country.The channel partner in the state will be responsible for all the retail requirements. It will be assigned an exclusive territory to manage orders of solar panels up to 150KW and be responsible for overall lead generation, conversion and service.Rajasthan is one of India's highly solar developed market due to availability of ample sunlight and state policy that supports abundant solar power generation. On the retail front, it has a market of 60 MW sales, of which Adani Solar will target an aggressive 50 per cent market share - 30 mw in the first year of operations in the state, he said. PTI AG BALBAL