Adani Transmission bags Rajasthan project

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Adani Transmission today said it has received a letter of intent (LOI) for one inter-state transmission project in Rajasthan. The company has received the LOI from PFC Consulting Ltd, an arm of Power Finance Corporation, to construct, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in the state of Rajasthan, a company statement said. The project Fatehgarh-Bhadla Transmission Limited is primarily being constructed to wheel out renewable energy from Rajasthan to different beneficiaries within and outside of the state.

This project has been awarded to Adani Transmission Ltd through a tariffbased competitive bidding process and will strengthen the companys existing presence in Rajasthan, the statement said. PTI KKS KKS BJ BJ -