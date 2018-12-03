Adani Transmission gets LoI for project in UP

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) Monday said it has received a Letter of Intent from PFC Consulting for a project in Uttar Pradesh.ATL has received the LoI to build, own, operate and maintain the project Obra-C Badaun Transmission Ltd, a company statement said.The project is primarily being constructed to establish transmission system for evacuation of power from 2X660MW Obra-C Thermal Power Project with associated transmission lines.The project Obra-C Badaun Transmission has approximately 625 ckt kms of line at voltage levels of 765 kV and 400 kV. This project has been awarded to ATL through tariff-based competitive bidding process.With this project, the cumulative transmission network of ATL will reach around 13,548 ckt kms, out of which approximately 9,350 ckt kms are under operation. PTI KKS RUJ KKS ANUANU