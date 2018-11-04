Adani Transmission to buy KEC's transmission firm for Rs 227 crore

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Power firm Adani Transmission has signed an agreement to buy entire stake in KEC International's Rajasthan-based power transmission arm at an enterprise value of Rs 227.5 crore."We would like to inform that the company has signed share purchase agreement with KEC International Limited on November 3, 2018 for acquisition of its entire stake in KEC Bikaner Sikar Transmission Private Ltd," Adani Transmission said in a regulatory filing. KEC Bikaner Sikar Transmission Private Limited (KBSTPL) project comprises 400 KV D/C Bikaner-Sikar Line of 344 circuit kilometers. The project was awarded to the company through competitive bidding prices and commissioned in December 2017.Adani Transmission said cost of acquisition of KBSTPL shares is at an enterprise value of Rs 227.5 crore subject to customary adjustments at closing.The company has signed agreement to acquire KEC International's "entire stake of equity shares representing 99.99 per cent of the total issued, paid up and subscribed equity share capital and preference shares representing 100 per cent of the total issued, paid up and subscribed preference share capital in KBSTPL".The acquisition will enhance cumulative network of the company to around 12,923 circuit (ckt) kms, out of which approximate 10,357 ckt kms are under operation and 2,566 ckt kms under various stages of construction. The sale is expected subject to approval of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited and according to note of KEC International is expected to close by end of this year. Shares of Adani Transmission on Friday closed at Rs 178.1 a unit, up by 0.54 per cent, compared to their previous close. KEC International stock at 305.6 a unit, up by 3.54 per cent on the BSE. PTI PRS MKJ