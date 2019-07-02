Adarsh Group Adjudged as the ‘Best Villa Developer’ @ Times Business Award 2018-19

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Bengalurus leading real estate developer Adarsh Group bagged the prestigious Best Villa Developer award at the Times Business Awards 2018-19. The award recognizes excellence in local business and is presented to the best real estate developer in the field of villa housing. All the nominees in this category were critically evaluated by a team of experts out of which Adarsh Group emerged as the clear winners. Mr. B M Jayeshankar, Chairman and Managing Director, Adarsh Group said, From the very beginning, Adarsh Group has been committed towards providing houses of the highest quality to all our customers. We understand that customers invest a significant amount of their life savings on purchasing a dream home and thus we believe that the only way we can repay their faith is by offering projects that fulfil all their needs and desires. This award is a testament to all the hard work and commitment displayed by the employees of this organization who work tirelessly towards providing spotless projects for our customers. The Times Business Award further solidifies our position as the leading villa developer in the country. The Times Business Awards recognizes winning businesses in over 20 categories across sectors such as real estate, hospitality, agribusiness, start-ups, education etc. The award winners are picked by a market research consultant through a process of qualitative research, factual survey and perception rating. Eminent personalities from across sectors attended the glitzy event held in Bengaluru recently. A few film stars like Anupam Kher, Kiara Advani and Kunal Kapoor also added start value to the recently concluded event. About Times Business AwardsTimes Business Awards commemorates and honors each awardees for exemplary and ground-breaking performance in their business vertical and awarding the best designs across the region. The awards are not only unique but also bring value and a sense of satisfaction to the awardee. About Adarsh GroupAdarsh Developers is Bengalurus leading premier real estate company with proven expertise in residential, commercial, hospitality and SEZ developments. Adarsh Developers is an ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 14001:2004 Certified Company. In the span of three decades, the company has developed over 16.51 million sq. ft. of high-end residential, commercial and hospitality spaces and over 26.84 million sq. ft. of projects are in various stages of development. Backed by the dedicated and professional team, every property developed by Adarsh Developers is a testament of commitment to the world-class quality and fine living that helps them stand the test of time. PWRPWR