ADB enters an arrangement with World Bank for co-financed projects

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Asian Development Bank (ADB) Thursday said it has entered into an arrangement with the World Bank to put in place a single framework that will make co-financed projects more efficient.ADB's first Alternative Procurement Arrangement (APA) with the World Bank will allow procedures on co-financed projects to follow a single procurement framework, it said in a statement. "The new arrangement allows co-financed projects to be implemented more efficiently by applying a single framework to the whole project. It will reduce transaction costs for ADB's clients," said Risa Zhijia Teng, Director General of ADBs Procurement, Portfolio, and Financial Management Department.The APA is a step further towards reducing procurement timelines in line with Strategy 2030, she said. Strategy 2030 is ADB's long-term plan to respond effectively to the Asia and Pacific region's changing needs.ADB said it is negotiating with other multilateral agencies to expand the number of co-financed projects that will use similar arrangements. This will lessen the burden on executing and implementing agencies that have traditionally used multiple procurement frameworks on a single project and project implementation, it added.In 2017, ADB operations totalled USD 32.2 billion, including USD 11.9 billion in co-financing. PTI KPM ANUANU