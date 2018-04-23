ADB to give Rs 1,700 crore aid to Ukhand

Dehradun, Apr 23 (PTI) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed in principle to give an aid of Rs 1,700 crore to Uttarakhand for infrastructure development and creation of sewerage treatment facilities in urban areas.

This was conveyed to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat by the country director of ADBs India Regiment Mission Kenichi Yokoyama at a meeting between the two here today.

Thanking the ADB for the aid, Chief Minister Rawat said infrastructure development in the urban areas was one of his governments top priorities and 100 per cent of the aid given by the institution will be utilised for the purpose.

Institutional processes in the state are being made more transparent and outcome based, Rawat told the delegation and laid emphasis on forming stronger project management units and better inter-departmental coordination for the implementation of the ADB aided projects.

Yokoyama said the Rs 1,700 crore aid will be given for the creation of infrastructural facilities, sewer treatment plants and water supply facilities in urban areas of Uttarakhand.

He said the ADB can also run a reform programme to economically strengthen municipal corporations of the state and better management of the resources at their disposal.

IT-based billing and tax collection system should be encouraged in municipal corporations, he suggested.