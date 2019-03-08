ADB to provide USD 26 mn to improve Dibrugarh's drainage

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a USD 26-million loan as additional financing for improving drainage infrastructure in Dibrugarh town of Assam under the ongoing Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program. An agreement in this regard was signed between the ADB and the government, said an official release Friday. The ongoing loan of USD 51 million under the programme is helping to improve water supply infrastructure in Guwahati, and solid waste management and drainage infrastructure in Guwahati and Dibrugarh cities of Assam. "The additional financing will further support in improving drainage system in Dibrugarh,and also support project management activities," the release said. The programme was approved in 2011 to improve urban infrastructure in the two key Assam cities. Meanwhile, visiting ADB Vice-President Shixin Chen has reiterated the multilateral lender's commitment to further strengthen and expand its partnership with India. Chen was on a four-day visit to India beginning March 5. During his visit, he met the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. A release of the ADB said Chen acknowledged Garg's "strong leadership and guidance" in achieving a record USD 3.03 billion of ADB sovereign lending commitment to India in 2018. "We recognise DEA's proactive intervention in ensuring high-quality project proposals, project readiness, and disciplined implementation," said Chen. He affirmed the ADB's readiness to scale up its India lending to USD 4 billion annually, focusing on the government's flagship programmes in infrastructure, economic corridors, low-income states, enhancing support to social sectors, and addressing climate change impacts. The ADB's ongoing India portfolio constitutes 80 projects worth USD 14.3 billion in the sovereign sector and USD 1.6 billion in the private sector. PTI NKD HRS