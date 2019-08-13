Adequate medicare available at major hospitals in Kashmir: J-K admn

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said adequate medicare is available at four major hospitals here with enough medicines for patients.In a statement, the administration saidbetween August 5 and 11,the OPDs of these hospitals --SMHS, GB Pant, LD hospital, Bone and Joint hospital in Srinagar -- have registered 13,500 patients. Further, more than 1,400 patients were admitted and over 600 surgeries were conducted for various ailments.It was informed that adequate stocks of medical supplies were available at healthcare institutions and that there is no shortage of insulin and other life saving drugs, it said.Meanwhile, Advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar and Health Secretary Atal Dulloo along with other health department officers on Monday visited hospitals in Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Bandipora, Anantnag and Srinagar and made on the spot assessment of medical supplies.Further, people have been advised that in case of any feedback they should bring it to the notice of the medical Superintendents/ Chief Medical Officers concerned, the statement said. PTI ACB RT