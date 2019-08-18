ADG-led cell to monitor heinous crimes in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said a cell will be set up for the monitoring of heinous crimes such as lynchings in the state. The cell would be led by the Additional Director General of Police (Crime) and include an IGP-rank officer, a DIG and two SPs besides two legal officers, Gehlot told reporters at a press conference here. "The cell will monitor the case even when it is in the court. Investigation of heinous crimes like the lynching of Pehlu Khan will now be done at the state-level as well as the range-level. A law officer will monitor the case after the challan is presented in the court," he said. Responding to a question on lapses in the Pehlu Khan case investigation, Gehlot said action would be taken against guilty officers on the basis of the report of the SIT set up to investigate all aspects of the case. Ruling out the BJP's demand for a CBI probe into the Pehlu Khan, the chief minister said the investigation was spoiled during the their dispensation. He said the state government had now constituted an SIT in the matter and an appeal would be filed against the acquittal of the accused in the high court. On the BJP's allegation of adopting a different criteria in the case of the alleged suicide of Rati Ram Jatav, whose son Harish Jatav had died during treatment after being thrashed by a group of people in Alwar district, Gehlot said he would be happy if anyone raised issues concerning the public but it was not good to provoke people and give a political angle to any issue. He said, "For us, whether it is Hindu, Muslim or any other religion, the law should be the same for everyone." On a demand by the BJP that a law to curb cow smuggling should be brought on the lines of mob lynching, Gehlot said, "They have their government in Delhi. The Prime Minister should respect feelings of his workers." Earlier in the day, Gehlot took a meeting of the budget implementation committee at his residence. Gehlot instructed all officials to implement the budget announcements with seriousness. He said it was the priority of their government to effectively implement the announcements made in the budget. He said a series of programmes would be held throughout the year to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. PTI AG RDKRDK