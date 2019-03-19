ADGP Dhoke appointed nodal officer for elections in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 19 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police R N Dhoke has been given charge of the nodal officer in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the name of ADGP R N Dhoke as the nodal officer, in-charge,election cell of Punjab Police in connection with General elections," Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), S Karuna Raju said in an official release. The orders concerning the appointment of Dhoke have been issued by the ECI and a letter to this effect has been sent to the state government. Earlier, ADGP rank officer V K Bhawra was discharging duties as the nodal officer of the Punjab Police for elections. Meanwhile, the enforcement teams have so far seized valuables worth Rs 64.63 crore in violation of the model code of conduct ever since the elections were announced. Raju said the surveillance teams seized 62,697 litres of liquor worth Rs 2 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings also recovered 1,530 kg psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 60.93 crore and also confiscated unaccounted cash of Rs 1.70 crore. As per the directions of the election commission, Raju said till date 2,33,949 licensed weapons have been surrendered in the state. The ECI has accorded its approval to the allotment of the liquor vends for the year 2019-20 in Punjab, Raju further informed. The Punjab CEO in an official release said that the draw of lots must be conducted by the officers only. PTI CHS CK