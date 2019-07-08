Adi Himani-Chamunda ropeway project gets in-principle approval: HP CM

Dharamshala (HP), Jul 8 (PTI) The Dharamshala ropeway project worth Rs 150 crore is under construction and the Adi Himani-Chamunda ropeway project costing Rs 289 crore has been approved in principle, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Monday. In a statement issued by the state government here, the chief minister said the 6.5 km-long Himani-Chamunda ropeway shall be constructed near Dharamshala which will connect New Chamunda Temple with old Chamunda Temple. Himani Chamunda is a temple dedicated to Chamunda and is located at a height of 3,185 metres in the Kangra Valley. The 1.5 km-long Dharamshala- Mecleodganj ropeway will help decongest roads in the popular hill station. According to the statement, a survey has also been conducted for construction of Bhuntar-Bijli Mahadev of Rs 94.19 crore and net present value (NPV) has been deposited in respect of ropeway from Palchan to Rohtang, which would be constructed by spending Rs 340 crore. The chief minister also directed the officers to ensure timely completion of all the ongoing projects so that Himachal could emerge as the favourite tourist destination. Thakur said the Union Ministry of Tourism has in principle approved Rs 27.18 crore project for development of Maa Chintpurni temple in Una district under PRASAD scheme. He said few other components were added and the department has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Rs 45.06 crore for approval. He said that process for acquisition of 153 acres of land for expansion of Kangra airport has been initiated and Obstruction Limitation Surface (OLS) survey has been completed for international standard airport in Mandi district. In order to strengthen air connectivity in the state, six heliports have been constructed and upgraded and works on Shimla and Manali heliports were on full swing. He said that presently there were 64 operational helipads in the state and process was underway for construction of more 11 helipads in different parts. Thakur said that Rs 4 crore each have been sanctioned for developing Haat village in Kangra and Art and Crafts Centre at BhaleiMata Temple in Chamba and convention centre was coming up at Kiarighat in Solan district at a cost of Rs 24 crore. PTI CORR CK