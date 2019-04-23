adidas and Marvel Celebrate Basketball's Mightiest Heroes With New Footwear Collection

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 23, 2019/PRNewswire/ --adidas Basketball and Marvel announced today that they have joined forces to create a limited edition 'Heroes Among Us' collection led by five new footwear designs.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/875696/adidas_Marvel.jpg )Basketball players, like super heroes, have alter egos. Just as super heroes don masks, players don uniforms, and each athlete represents a different power and skill. These unique powers, once assembled, create an unstoppable force of good. With the world watching, these heroes take center stage, placing their teams, their cities and their communities on their backs.Inspired by the Marvel Super Heroes that captivate fans both in the comics and on the big screen, adidas has iconized some of basketball's mightiest heroes - players who motivate fans and athletes both on and off the court. The result is a footwear collection that pairs the unique ability of NBA and WNBA athletes James Harden, Damian Lillard, Candace Parker, John Wall and Tracy McGrady with the unmistakable flair of iconic Marvel characters Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America and Nick Fury.The new adidas | Marvel 'Heroes Among Us' footwear collection will include:Marvel's Iron Man | Harden Vol 3Marvel's Black Panther | Dame 5Marvel's Captain America | N3XT L3V3L Marvel's Nick Fury | TMAC 1Marvel's Captain Marvel | Pro VisionThe limited adidas Basketball x Marvel collection will be available exclusively at adidas's online store, select adidas retail stores in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh and Kolkata, VegNonVeg across Delhi and Mumbai, Superkicks in Mumbai, Flipkart and Myntra Sneaker Club from April 26th 2019 starting at INR 9,999.For more information, please visit https://www.adidas.com/us/heroes_among_us or follow the conversation @adidashoops on Instagram and Twitter.About adidas India adidas India Marketing Pvt. Ltd. is the Indian subsidiary of adidas Group AG and has its corporate office in Delhi-NCR. Available in over 300 stores across India and on shop.adidas.co.in, adidas products are marketed across the countrySource: adidas India PWRPWR