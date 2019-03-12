Adidas elevates India head Dave Thomas, assigns him to look emerging markets

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) German footwear and accessories major Adidas has elevated its India head Dave Thomas as the managing director for emerging markets as part of its top-level reshuffle, said an official. Thomas' new assignment would be effective from April 1 and the company is now looking for his successor in India. He is replacing Martin Shankland, who has been elevated to the Adidas executive board responsible for global operations effective. Adidas Head of Media Relations Claudia Lange said: "Dave Thomas, at Adidas currently managing director India, was promoted and appointed managing director emerging markets, effective April 1st." In his new role, Thomas would handle emerging market portfolio at Adidas, which comprises growing regions such as Middle East, Turkey, India and Africa. "In his new role, Dave will report to Roland Auschel, executive board member, global sales at Adidas," she added. Over Thomas successor in India, she said Thomas would continue to oversee the Indian operations till his successor is announced. "A successor for his role in India will be announced in due course. Until then, Dave will continue to oversee India," Lange said. Thomas has been working as the managing director of Adidas India from October 2014. Thomas has been with the Adidas Group since February 1998. Adidas, which also owns brand Reebok, had clocked a revenue of around Rs 15,300 crore in India during the last fiscal ended March 31, 2018. PTI KRH MSS HRS