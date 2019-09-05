Adil Hussain, Neeraj Kabi starrer 'Raahgir' to premiere at Busan Internatioal Film Festival

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Actor Adil Hussain, Neeraj Kabi and Tillotama Shome starrer "Raahgir" (The Wayfarers) is set to have its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival. The film, directed by Goutam Ghose and produced by Amit Agarwal, will be screened under 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section on October 7. "I am happy to know that Busan International festival has invited our film for the world premiere in early October. The film is a journey of ordinary people in cinematic time and space revealing the face of humanity. A travel of love and compassion," Ghose said in a statement. "My actors are wonderful in the film. The technicians have also worked very hard in the difficult terrain to bring out the mood of the story. My producer Amit Agarwal is a lover of artistic cinema. He was so helpful and passionate all through the journey. Busan is a wonderful festival for the opening of a film," he added. Agarwal said the team is happy that the journey of the film is starting with such a prestigious film festival. "Our association with Goutam da is very special and we are proud and happy that we have achieved what we set out to achieve with the film. We hope people who watch it, like it too," he said. The film tells a tale of human empathy in the time of crisis and revolves around three characters and the relationship they form with each other through a journey in search of their livelihoods. Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 3 to 12. PTI JUR SNESNE