Adil Hussain's 'Raahgir', 'Nirvana Inn' set for world premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Adil Hussain on Saturday announced his two films -- "Raahgir" and "Nirvana Inn" -- will have their world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2019 (BIFF).The actor took to Twitter to share the news."I feel privileged that two films @raahgirthefilm 'Raahgir' and 'Nirvana Inn' @NirvanaInnFilm will world premiere at the prestigious @busanfilmfest 2019. "I play the male lead in both. Along with co-actors, director, producers I also will attend the screenings and Q&As. 5th to 10th Oct," Adil tweeted.Both the films will be screened under 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section, with "Nirvana Inn" on October 6 and "Raahgir" on October 7."Raahgir" (The Wayfarers), directed by Goutam Ghose and produced by Amit Agarwal. The film, also starring Neeraj Kabi and Tillotama Shome, is a tale of human empathy in the time of crisis and revolves around three characters and the relationship they form with each other through a journey in search of their livelihoods.On the other hand, "Nirvana Inn" is a psychological thriller depicting guilt, fear and reincarnation, directed by Vijay Jayapal.It also features Rajshri Deshpande and Sandhya Mridul.The festival runs October 3 through October 12. PTI RDSRDS