scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Adil Hussain's 'Raahgir', 'Nirvana Inn' set for world premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Adil Hussain on Saturday announced his two films -- "Raahgir" and "Nirvana Inn" -- will have their world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2019 (BIFF).The actor took to Twitter to share the news."I feel privileged that two films @raahgirthefilm 'Raahgir' and 'Nirvana Inn' @NirvanaInnFilm will world premiere at the prestigious @busanfilmfest 2019. "I play the male lead in both. Along with co-actors, director, producers I also will attend the screenings and Q&As. 5th to 10th Oct," Adil tweeted.Both the films will be screened under 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section, with "Nirvana Inn" on October 6 and "Raahgir" on October 7."Raahgir" (The Wayfarers), directed by Goutam Ghose and produced by Amit Agarwal. The film, also starring Neeraj Kabi and Tillotama Shome, is a tale of human empathy in the time of crisis and revolves around three characters and the relationship they form with each other through a journey in search of their livelihoods.On the other hand, "Nirvana Inn" is a psychological thriller depicting guilt, fear and reincarnation, directed by Vijay Jayapal.It also features Rajshri Deshpande and Sandhya Mridul.The festival runs October 3 through October 12. PTI RDSRDS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos