Aditi Named One of the Best Workplaces in 2019 by Great Place to Work

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 19, 2019 -- Aditi, a leading technology and talent solutions company, has been recognized as one of India's "Great Places to Work" for the second consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute, strengthening its position as one of the most rewarding companies to work for. "It's truly an honor to be identified as industry leaders in cultivating a great culture. Every Aditian carries with them distinguished talent. Together, they form a team so strong that it contributes effectively to a beautiful working environment," said Raja Narayana, CEO of Aditi. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 58 countries partner with Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. According to the 2019 Great Place to Work survey, Aditi's employees feel like they are part of a community that encourages self-learning and personal development. They feel constantly engaged in an environment that fosters inclusion and diversity. "We're thrilled to be recognized as a great place to work yet again. We believe that when our people are well taken care of, they care for our company and clients like family. Aditi's cultural values are rooted deep within every employee and that helps promote a work culture that's supportive and inspiring," said Thomas Chandy, Vice President of U.S. Recruitment. About Aditi Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Aditi is a leading technology solutions company known for leveraging talent to transform ideas into plans and plans into actions. The company is partnered with more than forty Fortune 500 companies, helping them accelerate business growth by delivering technology and talent-on-demand solutions.