Aditi Rao Hydari to walk for Pankaj & Nidhi at India Couture Week 2019

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Actor Aditi Rao Hydari will be turning the muse of celebrity-favourite designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi at the upcoming FDCI India Couture Week 2019 (ICW).The designers will be launching their first ever couture collection, titled 'Mosaiq', at their debut ICW show. "We are delighted to have the lovely Aditi Rao Hydari as our muse for our first ever India Couture Week showcase. Aditi is the epitome of grace and beauty and has paved her own way in the industry with her sheer talent. We look forward to showcasing our new collection with her," Pankaj and Nidhi said in a statement.The art form of Mosaiq originated thousands of years ago but flourished in the 6th-15th century A.D. Pankaj and Nidhi's couture range is an ode to this period of ornamentation and they have interpreted this with the same artisanal dexterity on textiles.They have incorporated three-dimensional hand-cut applique and inlay work with metallic fabric biscuits on their garments, created in translucent tulles and satin-organzas. The designer duo will be showcasing their collection on July 24. PTI SHDSHD