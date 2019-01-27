Aditi Rao Hydari to walk for Sailesh Singhania at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Actor Aditi Rao Hydari will be the showstopper for designer Sailesh Singhania at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort edition. Titled "Shaahanaa", the collection represents the splendour of Indian Royalty.The range features combination of zari fabric and silk tissues. The designer aims to promote sustainability in fashion, Indian craftsmanship and the idea of 'Make in India' through his collection. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 will take place from January 30 to February 3 at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex. PTI SHD SHDSHD