Aditi Rao Hydari turns showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi's India Couture Week debut

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi on Wednesday made their first appearance at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW), where they presented their collection "Mosaiq".Inspired by a decorative art form that prevailed during the Byzantine era in the Middle East, the womenswear collection presented a blend of modernity and elegance at the same time.The shimmery silhouettes featured in a colour palette that ranged from quarried greys to molten gold and silver."We wanted to tell something new with this collection that will stick to our classic, modern sensibilities and offer a new kind of couture in the Indian market. So we wanted to do something special, something beautiful and yet be known for our textures and craftsmanship. Make light, wearable and yet glamorous couture," Nidhi said after the show.She explained that "Mosaiq" means an amalgamation of various designs and patterns as well as a combination of a lot of different elements, thus making it a beautiful art form.The designer couple's dresses displayed three-dimensional, hand-cut work applique with metallic fabric biscuits giving them a shine. The motifs were precise and geometric embellished.Actor Aditi Rao Hydari turned showstopper for the designer duo and she looked resplendent in a dull shimmery pink off-shoulder top along with a golden sequin lehenga."I actually feel so thrilled because it is their first couture collection and I am so happy to have contributed to it. Every piece of theirs is a standout in itself. It really makes a statement.... I personally like garments like these," she said.The show was attended by Bollywood actors Mahima Chaudhary and Gulshan Grover.The India Couture Week 2019 runs till July 28. PTI RB RDS RC