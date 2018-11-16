(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The multi-platform digital campaign addresses the issue of gender inequality through the dialect of fashionBangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)PEOPLE, the iconic fast fashion brand for youth from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. unveils its #LetsBePeopleFirst Campaign today as a part of the larger theme #WhyNot. The new campaign takes the route of gender inequality prevailing in society and calls out the Indian millennial to go beyond the stereotypes that have been established. PEOPLE has released a powerful 30-second video featuring a female and male actor facing opposite directions embroiled in a tensed conversation orbiting around gender discrimination. The conversation is based on gender-based issues that hinder a persons prospect in the society and pose a major threat to progress. The video brings to life the inherent tussle faced by both genders as they continue to fight their battles against rules, restrictions, labels, stereotypes and peer pressure as they strive for autonomy and expression. The millennials continue to blur traditional distinctions between the sexes both at workplace and at home, moving towards the unprecedented belief that there are no set male or female roles in the society. PEOPLE worked with Famous Innovations as its creative agency for this campaign. Commenting on the campaign launch Sooraj Bhat, CEO-Fast Fashion, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., commented, At PEOPLE, we believe we exist to enable the consumers to explore their identity and style. We felt we needed to launch this brand with a strong thought and Famous Innovations came up with the idea of Why Not? because thats a question on every young consumers mind in terms of following stereotypical rules. With Why Not a specific theme of gender equality emerged and ended with the line, Lets Be People First . G. V. Krishnan, Famous Innovations, said, PEOPLE has a very distinctive merchandise for the youth. With the idea Why Not? we seek to give voice to the youth who are actively questioning societal stereotypes. This year we take gender stereotypes head on with the Campaign Lets be People First urging everyone to put an end to gender biases that plague us today. The campaign also has static visuals featuring trendy, fashionable clothing in gender-neutral styles for Print and Outdoor media. Commenting on the collection, Kopal Sarkar, Head-Design, PEOPLE said, The merchandise created for this campaign is very similar for guys and girls they can wear it and style it themselves as they wish to and be who they want to be. This collection is available across PEOPLEs 25 exclusive stores in Bangalore. Through its large format stores, consumers also get to experience the best variety in trend-setting fashion starting at Rs. 299 in the following locations: Koramangala (7thBlock), Kammanahalli Main Road, HSR Layout, Sahakarnagar, GT Mall, Nagarbhavi Layout, BTM Layout and Kengeri. Over the years, PEOPLE has revolutionized the dressing lifestyle of Indian millennial by netting the imagination of youth and fashion and expressing it explicitly with their enticing collections. With the most recent campaign, the brand focuses on the social stigma of gender inequality which has created disequilibrium amongst the youth. The brand invites the youth to come together and address this issue by proudly sporting the latest People collection. Catch the #LetsBePeopleFirst Campaign: https://youtu.be/pRRpPW1ne7Ahttps://www.facebook.com/96449707187/posts/10156908074412188/Follow PEOPLEFacebook: http://Facebook.cocm/PeopleOnlineCoInInstagram: http://instagram.com/PeopleOnlineCoInYouTube: http://youtube.com/PeopleOnlineCoInWebsite: http://peopleonline.co.in About PEOPLE A fast?fashion brand for the youth, People is a one?stop destination for international and fashion forward styles. Catering to young men and women, the product line is characterized by attitude that is street perfect and college ready. The brand offers the latest trends through its range of casual shirts, T?shirts, tops, kurtas and fusions tops, jeans, winter wear, footwear and accessories. Changing the way the youth dress, People focuses on making latest fashion available in the edgiest styles. About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail LimitedAditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No 1. Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts India's largest fashion network with over 11,000 points of sale, which include, close to 2,500 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets in over 700+ cities and towns. Image 1: PEOPLE - #LetsBePeopleFirstImage 2:PEOPLE - #LetsBePeopleFirstVideo: #LetsBePeopleFirst Campaign PWRPWR