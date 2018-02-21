Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 25,000 cr in UP

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) The Aditya Birla Group today said it will invest Rs 25,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next 5 years.

The group will invest in areas such as finance, cement and chemicals among others, Aditya Birla group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the Investors Summit here.

The group is working in 400 villages under the corporate social responsibility, he said and promised to contribute to the states progress.

Sharing his Lucknow connection, Birla said his mother was born in UP and was a teacher at the local IT college here. PTI ABI SAB SA -