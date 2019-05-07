Aditya Birla group's stake rises to 27.18 pc post Vodafone Idea rights issue

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The stake of Aditya Birla group has risen to 27.18 per cent in Vodafone Idea Ltd, post the recently-concluded rights issue of the telecom operator.According to a regulatory filing by Grasim Industries Ltd, the holding of the various Group entities rose from 26.04 per cent (prior to the rights issue) to 27.18 per cent.The entities include Grasim Industries, Birla TMT Holdings, Hindalco Industries, Pilani Investments and Industries, IGH Holdings, Oriana Investments, Elaine Investments, and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.Vodafone Idea had recently concluded over Rs 25,000 crore rights issue, that was oversubscribed nearly 1.08 times. PTI MBI SR BALBAL