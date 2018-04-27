Aditya Ghosh to step down as IndiGo President

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) In a surprise announcement, no-frills airline IndiGo today said Aditya Ghosh would step down as its President and Whole Time Director while promoter Rahul Bhatia would become the interim CEO. The companys board, during its meeting today, accepted the resignation of Ghosh, according to a regulatory filing. His resignation as Whole Time Director is effective from April 26 while he would step down as President with effect from July 31. The board has appointed Bhatia as the Interim Chief Executive Officer and he would continue as a director. IndiGo is the countrys largest domestic carrier with a market share of about 40 per cent. PTI RAM IAS SAN SA SA