Adityanath announces makeover scheme for Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a makeover scheme for Chitrakoot on lines of the one for Allahabad. "We are going to beautify various mythological and historical spots here through different tourism schemes. The beautification work of the Maharishi Valmiki Ashram in Rajapur is underway," he said here after launching 70 projects worth Rs 182 crore for Chitrakoot's reformation."Through these development projects, we will be able to gradually develop the region and ensure prosperity for citizens," he said.Speaking on triple talaq, the CM said women earlier were exploited and harassed through the archaic custom but with the Central law banning it, men have to think twice before invoking it. Justifying the nullification of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Adityanath said the Constitutional provision has triggered terrorism in the state."The abrogation of Article 370 took place to unify the country. The article had triggered terrorism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated it to put a stop to terrorism. We must congratulate both the leaders for this achievement," he said. PTI ABN RAXRAX