Adityanath asks officials to launch campaign to further improve UP's image

Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials and police to run a three-month special campaign to further improve the image of the state."In the past two and a half years, the image of the state has improved. To improve it further, a three-month special campaign should be run," Adityanath said while addressing a meeting of administrative and police nodal officers appointed for each of the 75 districts in the state."There is a perception in the country that corruption has minimised at higher and government level but people are not getting benefited. With a view to ensure benefits of government schemes reach common man, nodal officers have been appointed. And for the first time, police officers have also been made nodal officers," he said.He said the nodal officers will have to send their ground report to the government in the first week of November and ensure action to maintain dignity of the police uniform.While administrative officers will have to see whether benefits of government are reaching the citizens, police nodal officers will work on law and order front and visit their respective areas and review the situation there.Senior officials of the government were also present in the meeting, which was held at the chief minister's residence here. PTI ABN SOMSOM