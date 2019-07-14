Adityanath bats for dialogue to improve doctors-patient relationship

/R Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday batted for a dialogue between the doctors and the patients, saying it will help them to improve their relationship. "There should be an emotional dialogue between the patients and the doctors. We have lost it in this commercial age. The respect for the doctors has diminished due to priority being given to commercial interests," he said.Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 'Smile Mashal Jyoti' event at his residence here. He said projects like this bring happiness on the lives of the people and also helps a doctor to present his humane face before his patients. "This initiative is an attempt to restore the dialogue between the doctors and the common man," the chief minister said. During the programme, he felicitated the children associated with the Smile Foundation. Many doctors from different districts of the state were also felicitated. Adityanath also released a book on cleft care authored by Dr A K Singh of KGMU,Lucknow, on the occasion. A Smile Mashal Jyoti rally was also organised at the 1090 intersection here. The rally was flagged off by Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi. An awareness campaign through a street play was also held. The purpose is to bring smile in the lives of the children born with cleft lips, Awasthi said. He said special arrangements across the state have been made for the treatment of suchchildren. Cabinet ministers Ashutosh Tandon and Rajesh Agarwal, Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, senior doctors associated with the Smile Mashal Jyoti programme were present on the occasion. PTI NAV AQS