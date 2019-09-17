Adityanath govt doing injustice with OBCs: SBSP

Ballia (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of doing injustice with OBCs, the Om Prakash Rajbhar led SBSP on Tuesday said if the UP government was serious about including the 17 other backward classes in the SC list it would have sent a proposal to the Centre and got Parliament's nod.The former alliance partner in the Uttar Pradesh government also termed the BJP as a "jumla party' which was only concerned about votes.Rajbhar was reacting to the Allahabad High Court staying a notificationof the Uttar Pradesh government to include 17 OBCs in the Scheduled Castes list."They have done injustice with these 17 castes. If they had wanted to do justice with them they would have sent a proposal to the Centre and could have got it passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," Rajbhar said, adding they could have got presidential stamp so that no one would have got the opportunity to challenge the notification in court."They will now tell these 17 castes that BJP wanted them to get benefits like those given to scheduled castes but the court has stayed it," Rajbhar said."I would tell the chief minister that if he really wants that these 17 castes are included in the Scheduled Castes list, he should send a proposal from here," he said.Rajbhar also alleged that the man who challenged the notification in the court has been instigated by the ruling party.Rajbhar, who had often been making controversial statements against the saffron party and attacking the Adityanath government, was removed from the ministry soon after Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.He was minister for Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment Minister.PTI COR SAB DVDV