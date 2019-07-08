Adityanath holds meeting with tax department

Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the commercial tax department and Vyapari Kalyan Board on Monday, and instructed them to expose the wrongdoers. Adityanath also asked the members of the Vyapari Kalyan Board to provide a list of corrupt businessmen to the administration so that stern action could be taken against them. An official spokesperson said to stop crime against businessmen in the state, the chief minister directed the board members to hire watchmen for their areas. In this way, a communication will be set up between the local businesses people, police and administration, the spokesperson said. Adityanath also instructed the members to use technology and install CCTV cameras in their areas. Discussing the issues of the Vyapari Kalyan Board with the electricity department, Adityanath instructed them to provide a list to principal secretary, electricity department, of those whose security money has not been returned. The chief minister also informed the members of Vyapari Mandal Board that Centre would soon launch a pension scheme for small merchants. He instructed them to form four teams to go in four regions of the state -- east, west, central UP and Bundelkhand region -- to listen to the problems of local merchants and report it to local administration and the departments concerned. PTI SABHMB