Adityanath invites VP Naidu to groundbreaking ceremony for industrial projects in UP

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and invited him to be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the groundbreaking event for industrial projects in the state capital on July 29. While Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah will inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony on July 28, Naidu will lead the closing ceremony, official sources of the state government said. The proposed ceremony is for industrial projects for which memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed during the UP Investors Summit held in February, 2018. The groundbreaking ceremony is for industrial projects worth Rs 65,000 crore, they said. During the UP Investors Summit, several industrialists committed investments in the state. The state government had signed 1,047 MoUs worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore with private and public sector companies during the two-day summit in Lucknow on February 21-22, 2018. The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI NAB CK