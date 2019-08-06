Adityanath lauds Modi, Shah for 'historic' decision on Article 370

Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the historic decision of scrapping the constitutional provision that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "A historic mistake has been corrected by this historic and extremely bold decision. Now the status of a special state given to Jammu and Kashmir has ceased and Kashmir has become an integral part of India just like any other state. The integration of Kashmir into India has been completed," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "With full integration of Kashmir in India, terrorism will be destroyed, peace will prevail and the pace of social and economic development in Kashmir will be faster. Kashmir will get education and employment opportunities and every citizen of India can also come to Kashmir for tourism and trade," he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, after the president issued a notification, and introduced a Bill to divide the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Rajya Sabha approved both the resolution and the the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019. Both will now come up in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. PTI SAB SMNSMN