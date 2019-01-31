scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Adityanath meets Bhagwat at Kumbh

/R Allahabad (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during a tour of the Kumbh Mela area here on Thursday. Adityanath met Bhagwat at a local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office for one and a half hours, sources said. Adityanath then met Puri shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and briefed him about the government's stand on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The chief minister also met mahant Nritya Gopal Das of Ram Janmnabhoomi Nyas and Juna Akhada 'mahamandaleshwar' Swami Avdheshanand Giri. PTI CORRHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos