Adityanath meets Bhagwat at Kumbh

/R Allahabad (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during a tour of the Kumbh Mela area here on Thursday. Adityanath met Bhagwat at a local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office for one and a half hours, sources said. Adityanath then met Puri shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and briefed him about the government's stand on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The chief minister also met mahant Nritya Gopal Das of Ram Janmnabhoomi Nyas and Juna Akhada 'mahamandaleshwar' Swami Avdheshanand Giri. PTI CORRHMB