Adityanath meets family of CRPF constable killed in Pulwama attack

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday visited the family of slain CRPF constable Pankaj Tripathi in Maharajganj district's Harpur Belhiya village.Tripathi was one of the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.The chief minister paid tributes to the constable and assured Tripathi's family that their demands would be fulfilled.Adityanath spoke to family members and enquired when Tripathi had last come home. The constable's father, Om Prakash Tripathi, said, He (the chief minister) didn't ask us about our demand and has not told us what we will be getting. We wrote our demands in a piece of paper and we gave it to the chief minister." "He kept it and told us that our demands will be met, he said.When he was asked about the demands, Om Prakash Tripathi said the six demands of the family include a job in a primary school for the constable's widow and a link road to connect the main road to the village.He said the demands also include employment for his younger son. The Uttar Pradesh government will give family members of the those killed in the terror attack from the state Rs 25 lakh, one acre land for cultivation and a government job, the chief minister said.He also said a road will be named after those killed in the Pulwama attack. In the cowardly attack, we lost our soldiers among whom 12 were from Uttar Pradesh. The entire country is fighting against terrorism and those who promote terrorism will get befitting reply, Adityanath said.This is new India and it knows to protect the honour of its citizens and also to give reply, he said. PTI CORR ABN SMI ANBANB