Adityanath pays tributes to G B Pant on 132nd birth anniversary

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to Govind Ballabh Pant -- the first chief minister of the state -- on his 132nd birth anniversary on Tuesday.Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said, "Govind Ballabh Pant, the first chief minister of the state, laid the foundation for the overall development of Uttar Pradesh. His dream was to make UP the best state of the country. With the help of the Centre, the state government is making sincere efforts to fulfil his dream."He said the late leader was a great administrator, besides being a freedom fighter."After Independence, he was assigned with the task of leading the country's most populous state. He proved himself as a good leader through his work. He played a pivotal role in the overall development of the state," the chief minister said."GB Pant as the Union home minister successfully tackled the internal challenges of the country. He was a symbol of values and ideals," he said in a statement issued here. PTI NAV IJT