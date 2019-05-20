Adityanath recommends to UP Governor sacking of SBSP leader Rajbhar

Lucknow, May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday recommended to the governor immediate sacking of SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar from his cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP. Adityanath also recommended that all other Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) members holding the rank of minister of state be removed immediately, an official spokesperson said here. Rajbhar has often been making controversial statements against the saffron party, the latest being during the Lok Sabha election campaign when he said that BJP members should be "thrashed" with shoes. He had recently sent a letter to the chief minister stating that he was resigning from the cabinet where he held the portfolio of backward welfare and Divyangjan welfare minister. PTI ABN SMI DVDV