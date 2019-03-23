scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Adityanath to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign from Saharanpur

Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from Saharanpur on Sunday. UP BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said that before addressing a public meeting, Adityanath would visit the Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur and offer prayers. He said the chief minister would highlight the achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state. PTI NAV SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos