Adityanath to start Gorakhpur campaign tomorrow

/R Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin campaigning in Azamgarh and Gorakhpur from Tuesday. Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gorakhpur, whereas Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will speak at a rally in Azamgarh on Tuesday, said Bharatiya Janata Party zonal vice-president Satyendra Sinha. The chief minister will address the people at the 'numaish' ground in Gorakhpur, in which a large number of people are expected to participate, Sinha said. The BJP and its youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, officials and workers are trying to ensure the programme becomes successful at both the places, he added. Gorakhpur was with the BJP since 1991 and Adityanath had been a five-time MP from the parliamentary seat. But after he became the chief minister, the BJP lost the seat to Praveen Nishad, who had fought on a Samajwadi Party ticket with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Gorakhpur goes to polls on May 19, the last phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh. PTI CORR ABNHMB