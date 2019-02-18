Adityanath visits slain CRPF jawan's family in Deoria

Gorakhpur, Feb 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited the family of CRPF jawan Vijay Maurya, who was killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack, in Deoria district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and stayed there for 20 minutes.Vijay Laxmi, the slain CRPF jawan's wife, had refused to cremate the body till the chief minister visited them. She later allowed the last rites to be performed on Saturday night.Adityanath paid floral tributes to the martyr as Jaidev Chapia villagers raised anti-Pakistan slogans.He met the slain soldier's wife and his father Ramayan Maurya and promised them that India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan for the terrorist attack carried by a Pakistan-based group in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday.Adityanath said the sacrifice of Vijay Maurya will not go in vain.The soldier's wife said although Adityanath visited them, he did not talk to her."I am happy the chief minister visited my house, but I am very sad he did not talk to me. I am the martyr's wife and I was sitting there. But he didn't even ask what will I do with my one-and-a-half-year-old daughter," she told reporters after the visit.The soldier's father, however, expressed satisfaction after the chief minister's visit."I requested him to provide a job to my (other) son at a nearby place, so that he could take care of us. He has done M.Sc. and is a manager in a private company. My daughter-in-law is not happy with the visit as she says the chief minister didn't talk to her."But a CRPF personnel who had come from Delhi talked to the CM on her behalf. She had asked him (the personnel) to do so, in case she was not able to talk to the chief minister." PTI CORR NAV ABHABH