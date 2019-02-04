Adityanath's proposed rally in Bankura cancelled in absence of permission for chopper landing: BJP

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) The West Bengal BJP Mondaycancelled a public rally of Uttar Pradesh Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath in Bankura scheduled for Tuesday claiming that the district administration was "dilly-dallying" on giving permission for the landing of his helicopter. "We have decided to cancel the Bankura rally of YogiAdityanath tomorrow as the district administration is dilly-dallying on giving permission for the landing of his chopper. We didn't want to take any risk and so we cancelled it," WestBengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. Adityanath's rally in Purulia Tuesday will take placeas per schedule as of now, Ghosh said. The tussle between the TMC and the BJP became uglier Sunday with the West Bengal government denying permission to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies in north Bengal. Adityanath had to address the rallies in Raigunj and Balurghat via telephone. He lashed out at the "anti-people" Trinamool Congress(TMC) government in the state, saying the days of ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee's rule were "numbered". PTI PNT KK SMNSMN