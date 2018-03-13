Adjudicating authority of PMLA confirms ED attachment against Karti

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The adjudicating authority of the PMLA today held that Rs 1.16 crore assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the name of former Finance Minister P Chidambarams son Karti and a firm allegedly linked to him are ?involved? in money laundering and ordered that the attachment of the assets should continue.

The central probe agency had provisionally attached fixed deposits and bank balances in the name of Karti and a firm "indirectly controlled" by him in September last year.

"Adjudicating authority of PMLA confirms attachment of assets worth Rs 1.16 crore of Karti P Chidambaram and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd in Aircel Maxis case," the central probe agency said in a statement.

The assets have been called as that involved in money laundering and the ED will soon seize them, agency sources said.

The ED, as part of the provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act last year, had attached Rs 1.16 crore worth assets "of Karti in the form of fixed deposits and balance in saving bank account to the tune of Rs 90 lakh approximately."

It had also attached another Rs 26 lakh fixed deposits in the name of the firm Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL) under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law.

This firm is allegedly linked to Karti and the Enforcement Directorate had said it was "controlled" by him through another person.

The ED had also alleged that Karti had "disposed" of a property in Gurgaon and had "closed certain bank accounts and attempted to close other bank accounts in order to frustrate the process of attachment" under the PMLA.

The agency is probing the Aircel-Maxis deal, as part of the 2G spectrum allocation case, after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR in the case. The FIPB clearance given in this case is under the agencys scanner.

The accused can appeal against this order, issued by the authority, before the Appellate Tribunal of the Act.